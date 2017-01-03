Dolce & Gabbana Designer's Melania Trump Remark Angers Gay Fans
There are 4 comments on the Switched story from 12 hrs ago, titled Dolce & Gabbana Designer's Melania Trump Remark Angers Gay Fans. In it, Switched reports that:
Melania Trump 's decision to wear a Dolce & Gabbana dress to a New Year's Eve celebration has sparked a firestorm of controversy. A number of high-profile fashion designers, including Tom Ford , Marc Jacobs and Sophie Theallet , have publicly refused to dress the incoming first lady.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.
|
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
12,804
Mexico, Mexico
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Who cares what a former nude model wears. She got what she wanted when she took off her clothes. Michelle Obama makes her seem like Petunia Pig in comparison. You can't buy class!
|
#2 8 hrs ago
But hasn't Dolce & Gabbana always been sort of proto fascist? I also think their higher ups have been embroiled in homophobic or arguably homophobic dust ups in the past. It's not that surprising they'd be associating themselves with the Ill Duce Trump group.
|
#3 28 min ago
Lol, so you have never made a mistake? Maybe she had no choice. She came from a poor country. She can't help it if she is absolutely gorgeous. At least she doesn't look like a male transvestite like Michelle.
|
#4 11 min ago
Are you saying Ill Duce Trump forcibly dresses Melania, the millionaireness, and she had no choice?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|1 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 min
|carter county res...
|23,554
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|Bob Knight
|4,919
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|7 min
|Bob Knight
|29
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|15 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|17
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Respect71
|43,792
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|18 min
|Abrahammock Relig...
|20
|Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ...
|3 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC