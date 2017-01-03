Cooper reaches out, but draws line

Starting his term amid acrimony with Republicans, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vowed in his inaugural address Saturday to "do everything possible to reach consensus" while setting limits and pressing his case to expand Medicaid coverage and getting rid of a law limiting gay rights. Speaking only to a television audience after a larger inauguration ceremony set for Saturday didn't happen due to the winter storm, Cooper said he wants to lead the way in rebuilding in North Carolina trust in each other and "a government that reflects the priorities of its people."

