Cooper reaches out, but draws line -

Cooper reaches out, but draws line -

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Robesonian

Starting his term amid acrimony with Republicans, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vowed in his inaugural address Saturday to "do everything possible to reach consensus" while setting limits and pressing his case to expand Medicaid coverage and getting rid of a law limiting gay rights. Speaking only to a television audience after a larger inauguration ceremony set for Saturday didn't happen due to the winter storm, Cooper said he wants to lead the way in rebuilding in North Carolina trust in each other and "a government that reflects the priorities of its people."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 2 hr Dripper4894 5
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 3 hr PAYBACK 34
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 3 hr Bunz7893 26
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 640
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Terra Firma 23,564
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr River Tam 43,797
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Juicez7300 4,921
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 5 hr Been There Did That 13
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,710,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC