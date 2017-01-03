Connecticut Removes Anti-Gay Group AFA From Charitable Campaign
Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday announced that the American Family Association would no loner be part of the Connecticut State Employees Campaign for Charitable Giving, which enables and encourages state employees to donate to charitable organizations, after the AFA refused to provide officials with a required copy of its non-discrimination policy. Lembo's office was inundated with thousands of emails, phone calls, and tweets from AFA supporters after Lembo requested the policy last month.
