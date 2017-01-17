Concerns over gay marriage exemptions

Concerns over gay marriage exemptions

Changes to marriage laws that could see civil celebrants able to refuse to marry gay couples could lead to further acts of prejudice, Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Commissioner says. A Senate committee met in Melbourne on Monday to discuss potential changes to the Marriage Act, which state that a marriage celebrant is exempt from having to marry a same-sex couple based on conscience or religious beliefs.

