Church of England To Consider Easing Ban on Gay Clergy: VIDEO
In an attempt to become more inclusive, the Church of England is being urged to turn to blind eye to the sex lives of clergy members. In order to continue in same-sex relationships, gay clergy members are currently asked to remain celibate, change jobs or seek out a promotion to Bishop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|10 min
|crucifiedguy
|5,051
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|17 min
|Cath League of Du...
|399
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|38 min
|Respect71
|44,246
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|57 min
|carter county res...
|24,150
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,719
|'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accus...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC