Church of England To Consider Easing Ban on Gay Clergy: VIDEO

In an attempt to become more inclusive, the Church of England is being urged to turn to blind eye to the sex lives of clergy members. In order to continue in same-sex relationships, gay clergy members are currently asked to remain celibate, change jobs or seek out a promotion to Bishop.

