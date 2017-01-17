Chelsea Manning: a potent symbol for transgender Americans
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Chelsea Manning. For most Americans, Manning has been a hero or villain based on how they view her decision to leak classified material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|RiccardoFire
|4,962
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|11 min
|RiccardoFire
|275
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|39 min
|carter county res...
|23,930
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|40 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,635
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,042
|Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia...
|7 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|7 hr
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party...
|8 hr
|Frogface Kate
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC