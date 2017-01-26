Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for same-sex marriage
Published: January 27, 2017 in Featured Stories , News Updated: January 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Lonnie Billard filed suit against the Charlotte Catholic High School who fired him once his marriage plans were made public on a Facebook post. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte teacher has initiated a lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of sexuality.
#1 15 hrs ago
Soon this will be the new 401k plan for lay teachers in Catholic schools - come out as being in a same sex marriage, get fired, sue.
The RCC will have to resort to arguing that the same sex marriage in question is like a Green Card marriage, a pretense only to obtain some benefit.
#2 15 hrs ago
We should put out a puff of pink smoke and make Lonnie the Pope of the GAY Catholic Church
All those old nasty homophobic hate church people can scream and pound sand
They are no longer relevant
#3 15 hrs ago
Male queers suck!!!
#4 14 hrs ago
Mr. Felch, are you a topix employee or a member of the clergy? Which?
#5 14 hrs ago
Suction supports life
Lose suction and you're dead
