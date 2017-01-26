Charlotte teacher sues after being fi...

Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for same-sex marriage

There are 5 comments on the Q-Notes story from 15 hrs ago, titled Charlotte teacher sues after being fired for same-sex marriage. In it, Q-Notes reports that:

Published: January 27, 2017 in Featured Stories , News Updated: January 26, 2017 at 5:59 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Lonnie Billard filed suit against the Charlotte Catholic High School who fired him once his marriage plans were made public on a Facebook post. CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte teacher has initiated a lawsuit alleging discrimination on the basis of sexuality.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
Soon this will be the new 401k plan for lay teachers in Catholic schools - come out as being in a same sex marriage, get fired, sue.

The RCC will have to resort to arguing that the same sex marriage in question is like a Green Card marriage, a pretense only to obtain some benefit.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#2 15 hrs ago
We should put out a puff of pink smoke and make Lonnie the Pope of the GAY Catholic Church
.
All those old nasty homophobic hate church people can scream and pound sand
.
They are no longer relevant
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Maumelle, AR

#3 15 hrs ago
Male queers suck!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christsharian Deelite

Philadelphia, PA

#4 14 hrs ago
fake Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
Male [slur]
Mr. Felch, are you a topix employee or a member of the clergy? Which?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Advice Fairy

Alpharetta, GA

#5 14 hrs ago
Painbow Kid wrote:
Male queers suck!!!
Suction supports life
.
Lose suction and you're dead

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bishop of Norwich rejects 'Don't Ask, Don't Tel... 1 hr Christsharian Dee... 3
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr River Tam 24,279
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Sceptical-Mal 5,149
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 749
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 2 hr davy 26
New President of the US 2 hr Christsharian Dee... 15
News Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man 3 hr Christsharian Dee... 7
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 hr June VanDerMark 12,754
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 44,445
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC