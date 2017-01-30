Charlie Carver reveals why he decided to tell the world he is gay
Charlie Carver explained that he was at a point in his life where he felt like he was ready to "take on that conversation" with the wider public, 10 years after he came out to his family. "I've always been proud of who I am - I came out to my family when I was 17 - but the movie, that process did awaken something in me," Charlie told ET about the making of his latest movie I Am Michael.
