There are on the Gay Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homophobia after a oegay boya comments. In it, Gay Times reports that:

It was mere hours after this year's gaggle of Celebrity Big Brother contestants entered the house before the first major controversy of the series was sparked. Former X Factor USA finalist Stacy Francis has been criticised by viewers for repeatedly referring to fellow housemate Austin Armacost as "gay boy" during a conversation about sleeping arrangements in last night's episode.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.