CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homopho...

CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homophobia after a oegay boya comments

There are 5 comments on the Gay Times story from 8 hrs ago, titled CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homophobia after a oegay boya comments. In it, Gay Times reports that:

It was mere hours after this year's gaggle of Celebrity Big Brother contestants entered the house before the first major controversy of the series was sparked. Former X Factor USA finalist Stacy Francis has been criticised by viewers for repeatedly referring to fellow housemate Austin Armacost as "gay boy" during a conversation about sleeping arrangements in last night's episode.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Barry Barns

Philadelphia, PA

#2 2 hrs ago
No such thing as homophobia dumbass, no one is afraid of any pansy azz Queers

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,021

Seattle, WA

#3 1 hr ago
Barry Barns wrote:
No such thing as homophobia dumbass, no one is afraid of any pansy azz Queers
"Phobia" doesn't just mean "fear", dumbass. Just like "philia" doesn't just mean "love". Do you think hemophiliacs "love" bleeding? "Phobia" also means "hate" or "aversion".

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Barry Barns

Philadelphia, PA

#4 1 hr ago
EdmondWA wrote:
<quoted text>"Phobia" doesn't just mean "fear", dumbass. Just like "philia" doesn't just mean "love". Do you think hemophiliacs "love" bleeding? "Phobia" also means "hate" or "aversion".
Homophobia
Funny how ho:mos make up their own definitions and interpretations of things to suit them.
Phobia - an extreme or irrational fear of:
Ho:mo - queer:
Homophobia - fear of queers
Hydrophobia - fear of water
Germphobia - fear of germs
Arachnophobia - fear of spiders

Stupid queer, should I go on?
Not hard to understand.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,021

Seattle, WA

#5 1 hr ago
Barry Barns wrote:
Homophobia
Funny how ho:mos make up their own definitions and interpretations of things to suit them.
Phobia - an extreme or irrational fear of:
Ho:mo - queer:
Homophobia - fear of queers
Hydrophobia - fear of water
Germphobia - fear of germs
Arachnophobia - fear of spiders

Stupid queer, should I go on?
Not hard to understand.
Islamophobia

Xenophobia

Negrophobia

Anglophobia

None of these words mean that someone "fears" Muslims, foreigners, blacks or the British. The describe dread and aversion. The words you list (with the exception of homophobia) are psychological conditions, anxiety disorders, which describe irrational fears (often of things which pose actual threats). But there are other uses of the suffix which don't apply as medical terminology. They just describe negative attitudes or dislike of a subject.

You should expand your understanding of language, to appreciate how words change and adapt, and how they can have broader applications than their original definitions. For example, you define "homo" as meaning "queer", which is completely wrong. "Homo" means "same" (while "hetero" means "different"). The slur version you're using is just a shortening of the word "homosexual". It represents another change in language, one which you've happily adopted, without even recognizing that you're doing exactly what you're complaining about: making up new definitions and interpretations to suit you.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#6 16 min ago
Muslims and Christians should unite to eradicate Usurious Talmudic Jewish Culture from this earth once and for all.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 17 min Terra Firma 23,357
JADE Freaky Fryday 18 min Cyrus 2
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 19 min The Worlds Bigges... 3
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 24 min Ynot 69,498
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 45 min Jew Bass Turd 12,522
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 43,700
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 2 hr True Judgment 2,436
News Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban 11 hr vhffhjvdzhj 25
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,628,812

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC