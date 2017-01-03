CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homophobia after a oegay boya comments
It was mere hours after this year's gaggle of Celebrity Big Brother contestants entered the house before the first major controversy of the series was sparked. Former X Factor USA finalist Stacy Francis has been criticised by viewers for repeatedly referring to fellow housemate Austin Armacost as "gay boy" during a conversation about sleeping arrangements in last night's episode.
#2 2 hrs ago
No such thing as homophobia dumbass, no one is afraid of any pansy azz Queers
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,021
#3 1 hr ago
"Phobia" doesn't just mean "fear", dumbass. Just like "philia" doesn't just mean "love". Do you think hemophiliacs "love" bleeding? "Phobia" also means "hate" or "aversion".
#4 1 hr ago
Homophobia
Funny how ho:mos make up their own definitions and interpretations of things to suit them.
Phobia - an extreme or irrational fear of:
Ho:mo - queer:
Homophobia - fear of queers
Hydrophobia - fear of water
Germphobia - fear of germs
Arachnophobia - fear of spiders
Stupid queer, should I go on?
Not hard to understand.
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,021
#5 1 hr ago
Islamophobia
Xenophobia
Negrophobia
Anglophobia
None of these words mean that someone "fears" Muslims, foreigners, blacks or the British. The describe dread and aversion. The words you list (with the exception of homophobia) are psychological conditions, anxiety disorders, which describe irrational fears (often of things which pose actual threats). But there are other uses of the suffix which don't apply as medical terminology. They just describe negative attitudes or dislike of a subject.
You should expand your understanding of language, to appreciate how words change and adapt, and how they can have broader applications than their original definitions. For example, you define "homo" as meaning "queer", which is completely wrong. "Homo" means "same" (while "hetero" means "different"). The slur version you're using is just a shortening of the word "homosexual". It represents another change in language, one which you've happily adopted, without even recognizing that you're doing exactly what you're complaining about: making up new definitions and interpretations to suit you.
#6 16 min ago
Muslims and Christians should unite to eradicate Usurious Talmudic Jewish Culture from this earth once and for all.
