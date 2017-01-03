Case dropped in man accused of threatening LGBT community
Federal prosecutors are dropping the criminal case against a man accused of issuing a Facebook threat to "exterminate" gay people in South Florida. The Sun-Sentinel reports the decision to drop the case against Craig Jungwirth comes about six weeks after prosecutors publicly acknowledged in court that the evidence against him was "weak."
The Sun-Sentinel reports
