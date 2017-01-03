Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage licenses will be back
Two years after a federal judge ruled Alabama's ban on gay marriage was unconstitutional, a state senator said he's again sponsoring legislation to do away with the need for marriage licenses. Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said his bill for the 2017 legislative session, which starts next month, is similar to last year's.
