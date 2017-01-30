Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in boys-only programs
The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in programs for boys, The Associated Press reported Monday. Instead of relying on a child's birth certificate, the organization will begin basing enrollment on what parents' list on the application to become a scout, the AP said.
