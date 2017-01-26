Bishop of Norwich rejects 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' claims over new gay clergy policy plan
The Church of England has been accused of proposing a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" plan for gay clergy.
The Church of England has been accused of proposing a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" plan for gay clergy. A report to be presented to the Church's General Synod next month will suggest that both gay and straight men and women training to join the priesthood should face the same questions about their lifestyle.
#1 5 hrs ago
The fact that the church lies rabidly about gay people means everything else they tell us are lies too
.
They need to start giving validated links and legal proof for every word they speak
.
No exceptions
#2 4 hrs ago
Are you accusing Christianity of Fake Good News?
#3 4 hrs ago
The Bishop of Norwich has pricked ears while the Bishop of Norfolk has folded ears, in case you weren't watching "Jeopardy" Friday.
