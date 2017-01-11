Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill...

Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author

There are 1 comment on the Rocky Mount Telegram story from 12 hrs ago, titled Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author. In it, Rocky Mount Telegram reports that:

Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a best-selling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere. Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fundie Concernd By Undies

Philadelphia, PA

#1 1 hr ago
A trans person in the restroom might put a damper on Schaefer's wide stance, toe tapping activities?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... 2 min Rings9523 2
News Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte... 6 min nopervs 2
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 28 min Plumz1919 28
News Michelle Malkin: Nothing on Terry Bean (May '15) 28 min nopervs 2
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 38 min nopervs allowed 23
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 41 min Cheeks4100 4,926
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 1 hr Areola9304 96
Ware be Frankie 3 hr Alford 6
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Alford 43,861
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Sweety4849 23,703
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 7 hr Bishop Jeremy 84
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC