Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author
There are 1 comment on the Rocky Mount Telegram story from 12 hrs ago, titled Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins with author. In it, Rocky Mount Telegram reports that:
Backlash over Texas' efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a best-selling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere. Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their "biological sex."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
|
#1 1 hr ago
A trans person in the restroom might put a damper on Schaefer's wide stance, toe tapping activities?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|2 min
|Rings9523
|2
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|6 min
|nopervs
|2
|LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o...
|28 min
|Plumz1919
|28
|Michelle Malkin: Nothing on Terry Bean (May '15)
|28 min
|nopervs
|2
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|38 min
|nopervs allowed
|23
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|41 min
|Cheeks4100
|4,926
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|1 hr
|Areola9304
|96
|Ware be Frankie
|3 hr
|Alford
|6
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Alford
|43,861
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Sweety4849
|23,703
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|7 hr
|Bishop Jeremy
|84
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC