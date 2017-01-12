There are on the KVOX-FM Fargo story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney criticizes lawmakers for stance on marriage wording Thursday, January 12. In it, KVOX-FM Fargo reports that:

The attorney for several same-sex couples who challenged North Dakota's ban on gay marriage is criticizing the Legislature for refusing to update state laws now that it's legal. The state Senate voted this week not to change dozens of legal references such as "husband and wife" to gender-neutral terms.

