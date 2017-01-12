Attorney criticizes lawmakers for sta...

Attorney criticizes lawmakers for stance on marriage wording Thursday, January 12

There are 1 comment on the KVOX-FM Fargo story from 15 hrs ago, titled Attorney criticizes lawmakers for stance on marriage wording Thursday, January 12. In it, KVOX-FM Fargo reports that:

The attorney for several same-sex couples who challenged North Dakota's ban on gay marriage is criticizing the Legislature for refusing to update state laws now that it's legal. The state Senate voted this week not to change dozens of legal references such as "husband and wife" to gender-neutral terms.

Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
I guess then the same sex, married couples in this Dakota could file any state income taxes as single persons if it were advantageous (or humorously mind f king) to do so - the state forms do say "husband and wife" - while still filing as a couple on federal forms....
