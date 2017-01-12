Attorney criticizes lawmakers for stance on marriage wording Thursday, January 12
The attorney for several same-sex couples who challenged North Dakota's ban on gay marriage is criticizing the Legislature for refusing to update state laws now that it's legal. The state Senate voted this week not to change dozens of legal references such as "husband and wife" to gender-neutral terms.
#1 12 hrs ago
I guess then the same sex, married couples in this Dakota could file any state income taxes as single persons if it were advantageous (or humorously mind f king) to do so - the state forms do say "husband and wife" - while still filing as a couple on federal forms....
