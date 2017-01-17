At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court will consider undoing gay spousal rights
AUSTIN, Texas The Texas Supreme Court will decide whether the husbands and wives of gay city employees in Houston deserve spousal benefits, a surprising and rare about-face spurred by pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and dozens of other top Republicans. "No city employee whether heterosexual or homosexual has a 'fundamental right' to receive employee benefits for his or her spouse," reads the lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
#1 10 hrs ago
"No city employee whether heterosexual or homosexual has a 'fundamental right' to receive employee benefits for his or her spouse," reads the lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.'It is perfectly constitutional for the government to offer benefits or subsidies to some married couples while withholding those benefits from others.'"
You have to be literally insane to think that sort of openly proclaimed selective, homophobic application of marriage rights would be found to be legal in the wake of Obergefell. OTOH, we are ultimately talking about people like Alito and Thomas and the first Ill Duce Trump pick....
And while it's being litigated they most likely get a period of time in which to discriminate against and further defame lgbt people.
