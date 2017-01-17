There are on the Laguna Niguel News story from 19 hrs ago, titled At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court will consider undoing gay spousal rights. In it, Laguna Niguel News reports that:

AUSTIN, Texas The Texas Supreme Court will decide whether the husbands and wives of gay city employees in Houston deserve spousal benefits, a surprising and rare about-face spurred by pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and dozens of other top Republicans. "No city employee whether heterosexual or homosexual has a 'fundamental right' to receive employee benefits for his or her spouse," reads the lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

