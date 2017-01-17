At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme...

At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court will consider undoing gay spousal rights

There are 1 comment on the Laguna Niguel News story from 19 hrs ago, titled At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court will consider undoing gay spousal rights. In it, Laguna Niguel News reports that:

AUSTIN, Texas The Texas Supreme Court will decide whether the husbands and wives of gay city employees in Houston deserve spousal benefits, a surprising and rare about-face spurred by pressure from Gov. Greg Abbott and dozens of other top Republicans. "No city employee whether heterosexual or homosexual has a 'fundamental right' to receive employee benefits for his or her spouse," reads the lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
"No city employee whether heterosexual or homosexual has a 'fundamental right' to receive employee benefits for his or her spouse," reads the lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.'It is perfectly constitutional for the government to offer benefits or subsidies to some married couples while withholding those benefits from others.'"

You have to be literally insane to think that sort of openly proclaimed selective, homophobic application of marriage rights would be found to be legal in the wake of Obergefell. OTOH, we are ultimately talking about people like Alito and Thomas and the first Ill Duce Trump pick....

And while it's being litigated they most likely get a period of time in which to discriminate against and further defame lgbt people.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Big C 24,024
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Respect71 44,088
New President of the US 1 hr Enrique 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 4,990
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Rose_NoHo 332
News Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other ... 2 hr No 4
News Gay MP feared he would be barred from politics ... 4 hr ChristianMonro1 2
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC