Around the World: Texas Senator Wants Schools to Out Kids, Sex Ed is Bad Everywhere
There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Around the World: Texas Senator Wants Schools to Out Kids, Sex Ed is Bad Everywhere. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
Konni Burton, a Texas state senator and member of the Tea Party, introduced Senate Bill 242 which would force schools to out students to their parents, even if the student requests confidentiality. That and more in our look in the intersection between the queer community and education around the world.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
This Homophobic Texas senator woman puts out a bad odor; reminds us of this:
http://azheritage.org/wp-content/uploads/2010...
.
Sign her up for the homophobic humptybutt club
|
#2 2 hrs ago
The bill came about as a result of a Fort Worth school district allowing trans students to use the bathroom consistent with their identity.
Note that the one thing talibangelical parents do _not_ want to know about is child abuse. How telling.
"BurtonÂ’s proposed bill would entitle parents to [request] all written records held by the school district regarding their childÂ’s 'general physical, psychological or emotional well-being,' the Chronicle reports, with the exception of any information related to child abuse."
(I will say one thing: She's a pro life kook, but she and her husband did adopt two children. That is at least walking the walk as far as being anti choice goes....although no word on whether they adopted because the hubby is another conversion therapy grad. The name of their church in the news article I read has that christian closetly vibe to it, imo.)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|Respect71
|43,573
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Big C
|23,166
|Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ...
|22 min
|Sick of Bigots an...
|3
|On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Blames Anti-Gay Law...
|37 min
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Paul
|52,082
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,485
|Are some stereotypes true?
|1 hr
|The Wheeze of Trump
|2
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|wanting to know
|69,489
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC