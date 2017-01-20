There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Around the World: Texas Senator Wants Schools to Out Kids, Sex Ed is Bad Everywhere. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Konni Burton, a Texas state senator and member of the Tea Party, introduced Senate Bill 242 which would force schools to out students to their parents, even if the student requests confidentiality. That and more in our look in the intersection between the queer community and education around the world.

