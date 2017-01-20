Around the World: Texas Senator Wants Schools to Out Kids, Sex Ed is Bad Everywhere

Around the World: Texas Senator Wants...

Konni Burton, a Texas state senator and member of the Tea Party, introduced Senate Bill 242 which would force schools to out students to their parents, even if the student requests confidentiality. That and more in our look in the intersection between the queer community and education around the world.

This Homophobic Texas senator woman puts out a bad odor; reminds us of this:
Sign her up for the homophobic humptybutt club

The bill came about as a result of a Fort Worth school district allowing trans students to use the bathroom consistent with their identity.

Note that the one thing talibangelical parents do _not_ want to know about is child abuse. How telling.

"BurtonÂ’s proposed bill would entitle parents to [request] all written records held by the school district regarding their childÂ’s 'general physical, psychological or emotional well-being,' the Chronicle reports, with the exception of any information related to child abuse."

(I will say one thing: She's a pro life kook, but she and her husband did adopt two children. That is at least walking the walk as far as being anti choice goes....although no word on whether they adopted because the hubby is another conversion therapy grad. The name of their church in the news article I read has that christian closetly vibe to it, imo.)

