Arkansas bans common second-trimester...

Arkansas bans common second-trimester abortion procedure

There are 2 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 1 hr ago, titled Arkansas bans common second-trimester abortion procedure. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

A Marine Corps official says female infantry Marines will be sleeping in makeshift shelters next to their male counterparts when out in the field and no special accommodation will be offered to them Female infantry Marines will now be sleeping in makeshift shelters next to their male counterparts when out in the field and the Marine Corps says no special accommodation will be offered to them Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA's Apollo program are paying tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago Moonwalkers and dozens of others who took part in NASA's Apollo program are paying tribute to the three astronauts killed in a fire 50 years ago A pair of gay rights advocacy groups says a judge should halt Utah state laws that discriminate against LGBT students by restricting talk about homosexuality in schools A pair of gay rights advocacy groups says a ... (more)

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 38 min ago
Good
.
683 more babies for Loving GAY Married Couples to adopt
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

United States

#2 16 min ago
Remember, always vote against queers adopting children !!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 12 min Inquiring1 16
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 min Terra Firma 24,243
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min Rose_NoHo 44,389
Is this man really Straight? 39 min jeremy 2
News a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in wo... 49 min Rainbow Kid is Wa... 6
New President of the US 1 hr Robert 13
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... 4 hr Robert 2
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr GOTCHA 5,108
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 7 hr June VanDerMark 12,740
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC