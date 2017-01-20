Are some stereotypes true?
There are 5 comments on the Hoboken411 story from 16 hrs ago, titled Are some stereotypes true?. In it, Hoboken411 reports that:
One of the favorite pastimes of liberals is lecturing the rest of us about how ignorant we are. Every common-sense belief about human nature is a "myth," liberals say, and any generalization about various human traits and patterns of behaviors is a prejudicial "stereotype."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hoboken411.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Another homophobic humptybutt heard from
.
The homophobic humptybutts surely are out in numbers this fine 2nd day of the new year
.
It must be the homophobic humptybutts' national holiday or something
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Homophobes, climate science deniers, Creationists, white supremacists are ignorant, but it doesn't really work to lecture to them. They don't know how to take notes.
Oh, and lots of stereotypes do contain a kernel of truth. The problem arises when, for example, I just assume _every_ person in Alabama is a bigoted, backwards talibangelical. That would be an error on my part.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 5 hrs ago
The stereotype that liberals are ignorant fools is true.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Are all blacks stupid and lazy?
Are all blacks criminals?
I remember when the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless Hillary thought that if we allowed enough illegal aliens in from Mexico, and encouraged them to breed in a couple generations they would be too lazy to steal, that was when she was calling all blacks super predators.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Absolutely! Especially the one about leftists being bad at math, right?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|carter county res...
|23,193
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|7 min
|Kingoflmfao
|35
|Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv...
|29 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|7
|Gay man dies after losing nudity lawsuit
|1 hr
|Donavon
|4
|Cherokee Nation's gay-marriage law
|1 hr
|Donavon
|3
|Stars of 'Hidden Figures' Repudiate Kim Burrell...
|1 hr
|Donavon
|3
|Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ...
|1 hr
|Donavon
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|43,577
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|kIPP
|69,490
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC