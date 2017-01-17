Antiretroviral drugs may increase gay...

Antiretroviral drugs may increase gay and bisexual men's susceptibility to syphilis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

The antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV infection might inadvertently be boosting gay/bisexual men's susceptibility to the bacteria responsible for syphilis, Treponema pallidum , conclude researchers in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections . This might explain why new and repeat cases in these groups have risen so sharply compared with other sexually transmitted infections over the past decade, they suggest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,615
News Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donati... 1 hr Gremlin 4
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 1 hr Gremlin 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 44,027
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 2 hr Gremlin 6
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 hr Gremlin 193
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 3 hr Ann R Kist 2
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 hr Big C 23,893
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC