Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was accused of sleeping...

Georgia preacher Eddie Long, who was as renowned for his controversial life as much as his fiery rhetoric, has died of cancer, aged 68. Long was the popular senior bishop at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, in a wealthy black community outside Atlanta, where he preached the possibility of gay conversion and encouraged worshipers to pay the church tithes of 10 per cent. But he was also mired in accusations, including claims that he had slept with five teens, and had misused his charity's funds, CBS News reported.

TomInElPaso

Soooo sad. Not!
Only the good die young.

So sad!!!
