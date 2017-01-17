Amid worry, gay conservatives see hope for LGBT rights in Trump
There are 4 comments on the WTKR-TV Norfolk story from 17 hrs ago, titled Amid worry, gay conservatives see hope for LGBT rights in Trump. In it, WTKR-TV Norfolk reports that:
Brian Powers and Dan Cunningham arrived to the March for Women's Lives in Washington, D.C. on Saturday like thousands of other people: Powers in a pink hat with the suggestion of cats' ears and Cunningham in a rainbow-flag cape with a homemade sign that read "I can't believe we are still protesting this s**t!" The two had driven in from Kalamazoo, Michigan to join an estimated 500,000 people who came to the nation's capital to participate in the women's march. The city's estimated turnout was more than double the people organizers had expected, .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
The headline is in error. The correct usage is "homosexual conservatives." When referring to non right wing sexual minorities the correct usage is "lgbt people."
|
#2 7 hrs ago
"But Chris Barron, co-founder of the now-defunct conservative LGBT group GOProud and a former Trump surrogate, said that LGBT community should not worry about Pence...."
"Most of the ball's attendees actually praised Trump for his stance on LGBT issues - pointing to his appearance with the rainbow "LGBT for Trump" flag just prior before the election - while others complained about the perception that all gay people are liberals."
Decade after decade these same types remain in the clinical denial. They want tax cuts and they want a political place in D.C.
Meanwhile, it's not clear that Ill Duce Trump will finish a firsts term. And even if it's not President-Mullah Pence the makeup of Ill Duce Trump's Cabinet is starkly clear regarding lgbt rights - it's a twenty or thirty year step back.
As for Ill Duce Trump himself:
"Donald Trump: Opposes Nationwide Marriage Equality - HRC"
hrc DOT org/2016RepublicanFacts/donald -trump
"Trump had initially voiced support for trans rights, but revered his policy earlier this month amid a wave of Republican-backed bathroom bills...."
pinknews DOT co DOT uk/2016/05/31/trump-claims-tra ns-equality-
is-too-expensive-still-plans-t o-build-giant-wall/
"Donald Trump began his crucial meeting with nearly 1,000 Christian conservatives on Tuesday (June 21) by telling them that he is a 'tremendous believer' and that rather than praying for all the nation's leaders they should 'pray to get everybody out to vote for one specific person.' "
religionnews DOT com/2016/06/21/trump-to-top-ev angelicals-
im-so-on-your-side-im-a-tremen dous-believer/
|
#3 7 hrs ago
"People assume if you are gay, you are a Democrat."
Not at all. I assume that if you're a homosexual Republican then you have something very wrong with you.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
These people try to convince you they are concerned for the environment and air quality. Wasting all that gas for all those people to come to trash the streets of D.C. seriously degrades such a claim. Littering the environment with crazy signs making crazy allegations doesn't show anything other than the drugged natures of people with marginal control of their emotions.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|27 min
|Father Jeremy
|343
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|Respect71
|44,164
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|majority
|5,002
|Gay meet derry (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Waterside
|18
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Constitution 101
|24,080
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|960
|Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t...
|6 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC