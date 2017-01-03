Air Force Agrees To Update 91-Year-Old Gay Veteran's Discharge From 'Undesirable'
The Air Force has agreed to upgrade a 91-year-old veteran's discharge for being gay from undesirable to honorable. Spires' attorney said that the Air Force Review Board Agency informed Spires in a six-page notice that his records "should be corrected" after review of his case is complete.
