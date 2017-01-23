AG Nominee Jeff Sessions Stands By Su...

AG Nominee Jeff Sessions Stands By Support for Extreme Anti-Gay First Amendment Defense Act: VIDEO

Jeff Sessions, President Trump's nominee for attorney general, is continuing to stand by his support for the heinous anti-gay First Amendment Defense Act. The bill "would prohibit any adverse action by the federal government against an individual or organization for discriminatory actions against legally married same-sex couples as long as they claim they are acting in accordance with their religious beliefs." The First Amendment already protects the rights of clergy and churches to decide which unions to solemnize within their faith traditions.

Chicago, IL

