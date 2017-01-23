AG Nominee Jeff Sessions Stands By Support for Extreme Anti-Gay First Amendment Defense Act: VIDEO

Jeff Sessions , President Trump's nominee for attorney general, is continuing to stand by his support for the heinous anti-gay notes that the bill "would prohibit any adverse action by the federal government against an individual or organization for discriminatory actions against legally married same-sex couples as long as they claim they are acting in accordance with their religious beliefs." , the First Amendment already protects the rights of clergy and churches to decide which unions to solemnize within their faith traditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.