a Lesbianisma listed as a medical pro...

a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in womana s records

There are 1 comment on the Sunherald.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in womana s records. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

Kristina Rodriguez is a lesbian, and she doesn't think her sexuality should matter when it comes to medical treatment. She certainly doesn't think it's a medical problem.

Rainbow Kid is Watching U

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Union County needs to clean house and start over from scratch
.
Sexual orientation is neither a medical condition nor a crime

Chicago, IL

