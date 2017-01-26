a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in womana s records
There are 1 comment on the Sunherald.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in womana s records. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:
Kristina Rodriguez is a lesbian, and she doesn't think her sexuality should matter when it comes to medical treatment. She certainly doesn't think it's a medical problem.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Union County needs to clean house and start over from scratch
.
Sexual orientation is neither a medical condition nor a crime
|
