A Gay Man Was Beaten and Threatened with Rape by His Own Family
This story out of India is yet another sickening tale of homophobia from within one's own family. A gay man was beaten and threatened with "corrective rape" after his family found out he is gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's victory has unleashed a wave of same-se...
|14 min
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|Imprtnrd
|23,992
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|lides
|44,064
|UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing ba...
|6 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|15
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|Sceptical-Mal
|4,982
|Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party...
|8 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|11
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|8 hr
|Sceptical-Mal
|284
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC