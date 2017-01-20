20 advertisers that made 2016 gayer t...

20 advertisers that made 2016 gayer than ever

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Queerty

Advertisers marketing to-and via-queer people in 2016 dropped the punchlines of the past and instead emphasized love and marriage equality, including major campaigns for Christmas and Valentine's Day. The business community's increasing embrace of all things LGBTQ, including diversity in marketing images, comes at an important time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 22 min Noodles 69,486
News Kim Burrell Calls Gays 'Perverts' Just Days Bef... 3 hr Logic Analysis 1
News Milo Yiannopoulos, controversial Breitbart edit... 3 hr Logic Analysis 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr River Tam 43,548
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 621
IS THERE GOING TO BE A BIG NEW YEAR PARTaY HERE... 7 hr Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv... 9 hr Rev Don Wildmoan 5
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 hr Fish Have Whiskers 23,063
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC