2 Brutal Attacks On Gay Men Spark Fears Of Anti-LGBT Crime Wave In Austin: VIDEOS
There are 2 comments on the Towleroad story from 16 hrs ago, titled 2 Brutal Attacks On Gay Men Spark Fears Of Anti-LGBT Crime Wave In Austin: VIDEOS. In it, Towleroad reports that:
Three gay men were attacked in two separate incidents outside nightclubs in Austin last week, in what one of the victims believes may be a pattern of anti-LGBT violence. Robert Foster and a friend, both drag performers, suffered serious injuries early Wednesday when they were jumped after leaving a show during "Tuesgayz" - a popular gay-themed night at the downtown club Barbarella.
#1 7 hrs ago
These articles and activists should not always show photos of the injuries as it perpetuates the idea of lgbt people as victims. The photos should be of the entire person sitting or standing in some sort of repose, whether any physical injuries are visible with that framing or not. It's about optics.
The close ups of the any actual injuries are for the criminal and civil proceedings.
#2 1 hr ago
Austin seems to have a growing street crime problem
They're in the news a lot lately for these sorts of crimes
Perhaps people should wear bodycams so law enforcement can identify the wannabe serial killers and restore public safety
