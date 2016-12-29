With the election of Donald Trump it'...

With the election of Donald Trump it's time to lead by Bowie, Prince and George Michael's example

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Metro

With the election of Donald Trump it's time to lead by David Bowie, Prince and George Michael's example So 2016 has been a bitch of a year but perhaps the most devastating take on the year is the significance of the passing of George Michael, Prince, and David Bowie and the election of President-elect Donald Trump. And it cannot be ignored that the rise to power of, arguably, one of the the most bigoted and openly sexist leader's of the free world we've ever seen happened the very year George, Prince and David, who all owned their sexuality and gender in different ways, deserted us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 min Big Ci 22,996
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 21 min Sacilowski 4,885
FREAKY FRiDAY 26 min Huge Hetero Harry 1
Did Michael George die from AIDS? 32 min I Hate Queers 1
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 49 min Brian_G 43,486
News Gay man dies after losing nudity lawsuit 54 min Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf... 57 min Xstain Fatwass Ce... 43
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC