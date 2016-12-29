With the election of Donald Trump it's time to lead by Bowie, Prince and George Michael's example

With the election of Donald Trump it's time to lead by David Bowie, Prince and George Michael's example So 2016 has been a bitch of a year but perhaps the most devastating take on the year is the significance of the passing of George Michael, Prince, and David Bowie and the election of President-elect Donald Trump. And it cannot be ignored that the rise to power of, arguably, one of the the most bigoted and openly sexist leader's of the free world we've ever seen happened the very year George, Prince and David, who all owned their sexuality and gender in different ways, deserted us.

