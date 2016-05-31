Why some of this year's fiercest bath...

Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battles took place inside the GOP

There are 10 comments on the Washington Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battles took place inside the GOP. In it, Washington Post reports that:

Religious freedom proposals are being weighed in nearly a dozen states after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage. The ongoing debate about how to balance gay rights and religious liberty featured plenty of fault lines: city vs. state .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

154,831

Paris

#1 8 hrs ago
Ah yes, Obama's attempt to let perverts use the same bathrooms as our daughters and grandaughters..........Liberal s are such a perverted breed of clowns

Judged:

6

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Same Sex Disorder

Bronx, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Gives new meaning to the word "out" house.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

inbred Genius

Since: Oct 08

25,481

Atlanta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
he should staff the new ship named after a dem chick with nothing but chicks....if there are enough dykes in the navy to fill it out.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,647

Fight Back America

#4 3 hrs ago
The party of the Garish Outdated Pigs is obsessed with who uses which bathroom, while the economy continues to suffer, world peace is an ever more impossible dream, and Russia and CHina continue to push back against us. No sane person could possibly vote reTHUGlican.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,647

Fight Back America

#5 3 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
he should staff the new ship named after a dem chick with nothing but chicks....if there are enough dykes in the navy to fill it out.
They should clean out Georgia and staff it with real human beings. Send the crackers to Russia, since they respect Putin more than their own President.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,647

Fight Back America

#6 3 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Ah yes, Obama's attempt to let perverts use the same bathrooms as our daughters and grandaughters..........Liberal s are such a perverted breed of clowns
You don't have children, Mummy wouldn't let you soil yourself with women. You know she preferred to keep you around to massage her varicose veins.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,647

Fight Back America

#7 3 hrs ago
Oh, and the last big scandal involving a "pervert" trying to pick up same-sex dates in the restroom was one Larry Craig, R-Idaho. I do believe.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

61

Olive Branch, MS

#8 2 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and empatetically state that if Kaitleyn Jenner came to Trum Tower, he/she could use the bathroom wherever he/she wants to.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

61

Olive Branch, MS

#9 2 hrs ago
The Real Donald Trump wrote:
I am The Real Donald Trump and empatetically state that if Kaitleyn Jenner came to Trum Tower, he/she could use the bathroom wherever he/she wants to.
But of course always remember never take my words literally, but symbollicay.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Maggie Gallaghers Schmear

Philadelphia, PA

#10 6 min ago
"Trump had initially voiced support for trans rights, but revered his policy earlier this month amid a wave of Republican-backed bathroom bills...."
pinknews DOT co DOT uk/2016/05/31/trump-claims-tra ns-equality-
is-too-expensive-still-plans-t o-build-giant-wall/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Michael was a gay icon 13 min Puffer 49
News Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf... 30 min Maggie Gallaghers... 26
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 31 min Rosa_Winkel 22,911
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 39 min Maggie Gallaghers... 142
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 46 min Rosa_Winkel 43,413
News GLBT t-shirt cause for suit against Ohio school (Apr '12) 49 min Wondering 11
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,449
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC