Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battles took place inside the GOP
There are 10 comments on the Washington Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Why some of this year's fiercest bathroom battles took place inside the GOP. In it, Washington Post reports that:
Religious freedom proposals are being weighed in nearly a dozen states after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage. The ongoing debate about how to balance gay rights and religious liberty featured plenty of fault lines: city vs. state .
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
154,831
Paris
#1 8 hrs ago
Ah yes, Obama's attempt to let perverts use the same bathrooms as our daughters and grandaughters..........Liberal s are such a perverted breed of clowns
#2 7 hrs ago
Gives new meaning to the word "out" house.
Since: Oct 08
25,481
#3 6 hrs ago
he should staff the new ship named after a dem chick with nothing but chicks....if there are enough dykes in the navy to fill it out.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,647
Fight Back America
#4 3 hrs ago
The party of the Garish Outdated Pigs is obsessed with who uses which bathroom, while the economy continues to suffer, world peace is an ever more impossible dream, and Russia and CHina continue to push back against us. No sane person could possibly vote reTHUGlican.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,647
Fight Back America
#5 3 hrs ago
They should clean out Georgia and staff it with real human beings. Send the crackers to Russia, since they respect Putin more than their own President.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,647
Fight Back America
#6 3 hrs ago
You don't have children, Mummy wouldn't let you soil yourself with women. You know she preferred to keep you around to massage her varicose veins.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,647
Fight Back America
#7 3 hrs ago
Oh, and the last big scandal involving a "pervert" trying to pick up same-sex dates in the restroom was one Larry Craig, R-Idaho. I do believe.
Since: Dec 16
61
#8 2 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and empatetically state that if Kaitleyn Jenner came to Trum Tower, he/she could use the bathroom wherever he/she wants to.
Since: Dec 16
61
#9 2 hrs ago
But of course always remember never take my words literally, but symbollicay.
#10 6 min ago
"Trump had initially voiced support for trans rights, but revered his policy earlier this month amid a wave of Republican-backed bathroom bills...."
pinknews DOT co DOT uk/2016/05/31/trump-claims-tra ns-equality-
is-too-expensive-still-plans-t o-build-giant-wall/
