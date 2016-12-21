Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
There are 7 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
It sounds like a cruel joke, but it's true-with all we know about HIV, blood, science and medicine, gay men still can't donate blood for no good reason at all . The donation ban dates back to 1983, when we didn't even know what HIV was, and it's estimated that lifting it would increase the country's blood supply by over half a million pints.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
I hate to say it but gays have higher risk of having HIV than heterosexual men. Something we just have to accept until we get it under control.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Because Queers are disease infested.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
We CAN donate blood
.
But GAY blood is new and improved and fetches a handsome ransom
.
No checks or money orders please
.
Cash Only
|
#4 6 hrs ago
You're mental illness is shining through
|
#5 6 hrs ago
WHAT!
.
Did you think I was going to give it to you FREE??
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Merry Christmas Mr. Queer
|
#7 1 hr ago
I'd rather bleed two death than receive one drop of queer infested blood!!!
|
