Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?

Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?

There are 7 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 20 hrs ago, titled Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

It sounds like a cruel joke, but it's true-with all we know about HIV, blood, science and medicine, gay men still can't donate blood for no good reason at all . The donation ban dates back to 1983, when we didn't even know what HIV was, and it's estimated that lifting it would increase the country's blood supply by over half a million pints.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 20 hrs ago
I hate to say it but gays have higher risk of having HIV than heterosexual men. Something we just have to accept until we get it under control.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Steward

Hockessin, DE

#2 17 hrs ago
Because Queers are disease infested.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Superhero

Alpharetta, GA

#3 11 hrs ago
We CAN donate blood
.
But GAY blood is new and improved and fetches a handsome ransom
.
No checks or money orders please
.
Cash Only

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dalton

Hockessin, DE

#4 6 hrs ago
Rainbow Superhero wrote:
We CAN donate blood
.
But GAY blood is new and improved and fetches a handsome ransom
.
No checks or money orders please
.
Cash Only
You're mental illness is shining through

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Superhero

Alpharetta, GA

#5 6 hrs ago
Dalton wrote:
<quoted text>
You're mental illness is shining through
WHAT!
.
Did you think I was going to give it to you FREE??

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dalton

Hockessin, DE

#6 4 hrs ago
Rainbow Superhero wrote:
<quoted text>WHAT!
.
Did you think I was going to give it to you FREE??
Merry Christmas Mr. Queer

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dont Homo Me

Maumelle, AR

#7 1 hr ago
I'd rather bleed two death than receive one drop of queer infested blood!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min who cares 23,094
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 7 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 18 min Truth 134
Happy Holiday 1 hr Danny Boi 2
News Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv... 1 hr Dalton 6
News Republicans Could Repeal Marriage Equality in 3... 1 hr Marcavage s Trick 1
News No Rest for the Left in Pushing the Homosexual ... 1 hr Marcavage s Trick 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr As I see it 43,503
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,172

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC