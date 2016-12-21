What the Trump Election Can Teach LGBT People
There are 2 comments on the Psychology Today story from 20 hrs ago, titled What the Trump Election Can Teach LGBT People.
No matter what side of the political aisle you are on you have to admit that this last election has proven, for better or worse, that anything is possible. While you might not agree with Trump or his cabinet nominees, you can't deny the confidence with which he moves forward.
Read more at Psychology Today.
#1 18 hrs ago
Yes, you can deny that and support it. Such bluster usually contains and expresses the very opposite of confidence.
I could go with "Blackshirt ruthlessness and opportunism," however. Although with luck he won't wind up being that bad....
#2 18 hrs ago
"And support it," i.e., support your disagreement with the premise.
