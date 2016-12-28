Vetements Caps Off 2016 With 'Gay, Lesbian and Fetish Sweaters'
In the face of what many would call a pretty garbage year , the collection offers something bright and cheery: a rainbow crewneck sweater; a purple sweater with a double-sided axe symbol, often associated with lesbian pride; and a blue striped "fetish" sweater with a red heart on the shoulder. Sure, they go for a cool $625 .
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|guest
|605
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|26 min
|Bambi
|150
|Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay M...
|42 min
|Kizz2938
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|55 min
|Respect71
|43,442
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|58 min
|Strel
|22,920
|Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Supporting Ga...
|1 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|1
|Historians move conference from North Carolina ...
|2 hr
|TerriB1
|1
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|10 hr
|Straight1
|69,483
