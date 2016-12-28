Vetements Caps Off 2016 With 'Gay, Le...

Vetements Caps Off 2016 With 'Gay, Lesbian and Fetish Sweaters'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Racked

In the face of what many would call a pretty garbage year , the collection offers something bright and cheery: a rainbow crewneck sweater; a purple sweater with a double-sided axe symbol, often associated with lesbian pride; and a blue striped "fetish" sweater with a red heart on the shoulder. Sure, they go for a cool $625 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 15 min guest 605
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 26 min Bambi 150
News Fake news story falsely claims Obama is a gay M... 42 min Kizz2938 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 55 min Respect71 43,442
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 58 min Strel 22,920
News Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Supporting Ga... 1 hr Kasick of Pancakes 1
News Historians move conference from North Carolina ... 2 hr TerriB1 1
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 10 hr Straight1 69,483
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC