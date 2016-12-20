Tributes pour in for 'Last Christmas' great, gay rights activist George Michael
Tributes came from around the music world and tearful fans on Monday after British pop superstar George Michael, who rose to fame with a string of smash hits including "Last Christmas," died aged 53. Michael died of apparent heart failure on Christmas Day at his home in Goring, a village on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, west of London, after an award-winning career spanning more than three decades. Fans placed bouquets of flowers, single roses and emotional messages outside the house, as well as on the pavement in front of his luxurious London home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli TV Regulators Ban Ad for Calling Out Ra...
|2 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|1
|George Michael was a gay icon
|14 min
|Jaysus Sharia
|33
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|43,373
|Here Are The Most Bizarre Examples Of The 'War ...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|6
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|3 hr
|black power
|14
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,439
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|5 hr
|black power
|12
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|who cares
|22,872
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC