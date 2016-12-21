Transgender boy barred from Boy Scouts
There are 2 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 17 hrs ago, titled Transgender boy barred from Boy Scouts. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
But after a month of science experiments and barbeques at a New Jersey chapter, he was told he's no longer welcome. "I felt very upset but then very angry because it's just not fair that because I was born a girl they won't let me in," Joe told CNN.
#1 16 hrs ago
He is 8 years old; not old enough to be a boy scout
Cub scouts are 7 to 10
Boy scouts start at 11
#2 11 hrs ago
"Its policy says that 'if the child is recognized by the family and school/community as a girl and lives culturally as a girl, then Girl Scouts is an organization that can serve her in a setting that is both emotionally and physically safe.'"
The Girl Scouts again have a carefully thought out and progressive policy that is more coherent than many in the relevant sexual minority community itself articulate.
