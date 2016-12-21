The removal of Lord Carey's image follows a campaign by a group of students at the institution
There are 1 comment on the Stroudnewsand Journal story from Wednesday, titled The removal of Lord Carey's image follows a campaign by a group of students at the institution.
An image of former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Carey of Clifton, has been removed from a top London university amid student concerns about his views on gay marriage. The picture is one of a number to be taken out of a "wall of fame" at King's College London , which said that the display "did not capture the diversity of our university community".
#1 Wednesday
But didn't he diddle the male students and wouldn't that cast his homophobic political stands in a different light? Perhaps this move to censor his image is rash.
