The Long, Slow Death of Religion

There are 2 comments on the Counterpunch story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Long, Slow Death of Religion. In it, Counterpunch reports that:

By now, it's clear that religion is fading in America, as it has done in most advanced Western democracies. Dozens of surveys find identical evidence: Fewer American adults, especially those under 30, attend church - or even belong to a church.

Kasick of Pancakes

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
But the most retrograde, feral, authoritarian sects and denominations keep growing in absolute terms and in comparison to more mainstream ones - an unholy recipe.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 8 hrs ago
The bullheaded evangelical fundamentalists killed their own religion
.
This is the fundies' consequences for writing their own fake 'bible' in 1952 and falsely claiming GOD did it
.
Says so right here:
**********
Revelation 22:18> For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
.
Revelation 22:19> And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
**********
