The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond criticised for 'ice creams are gay' remarks
There are 1 comment on the IcNetwork story from 2 hrs ago, titled The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond criticised for 'ice creams are gay' remarks. In it, IcNetwork reports that:
People are angry - and slightly perplexed - about comments made by presenter Richard Hammond in which he implies that men who eat ice cream are gay. In the latest episode of The Grand Tour, he said he didn't eat ice cream because he was "straight".
|
#1 1 hr ago
He's also frigid.
|
