The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond crit...

The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond criticised for 'ice creams are gay' remarks

There are 1 comment on the IcNetwork story from 2 hrs ago, titled The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond criticised for 'ice creams are gay' remarks. In it, IcNetwork reports that:

People are angry - and slightly perplexed - about comments made by presenter Richard Hammond in which he implies that men who eat ice cream are gay. In the latest episode of The Grand Tour, he said he didn't eat ice cream because he was "straight".

Join the discussion below, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Maggie Gallaghers Schmear

Philadelphia, PA

#1 1 hr ago
He's also frigid.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Just Think 22,886
News George Michael was a gay icon 5 min Gay Centurion Com... 41
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 6 min June VanDerMark 12,441
News Gay Couple Removed from JetBlue Flight for Conf... 9 min Maggie Gallaghers... 17
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min tbird19482 43,383
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... 14 min Maggie Gallaghers... 3
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 602
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 1 hr TerriB1 144
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC