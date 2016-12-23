The 16 Steamiest Gay Sex Scenes in Soap Operas
Same-sex love scenes once proved too scandalous for much of mainstream TV, but in the sex-driven plots of soap operas, gay and lesbian characters have enjoyed some moments of intimacy worthy of a parental warning. With the push to crowdfund a fourth season of steamy gay soap Dante's Cove , surely more heat is on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|13 min
|Ive got mine back...
|2,400
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|14 min
|River Tam
|23,078
|Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15)
|30 min
|lides
|23
|Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ...
|40 min
|YIM
|455
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|51 min
|Gays Run the World
|25
|Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Superhero
|5
|Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv...
|1 hr
|Dalton
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|lides
|43,519
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC