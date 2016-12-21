Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex marriage bill
The Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee approved a change in the Code from "male and female parties" in to "two parties," which would allow homosexual couples to be legally wed. The change was proposed by Mei-nu Yu [official profile], a ruling Democratic Progressive Party MP.
