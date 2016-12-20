Suit Claims Gay Man Was Harassed At W...

Suit Claims Gay Man Was Harassed At Work Over His Sexuality

On Top Magazine

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday that a male gay worker was sexually assaulted and harassed at work. Filed in federal court, the complaint alleges that Wyoming-based Rocky Mountain Casing Crews did not protect Michael Allyn, a driver who worked at the company's Williston, North Dakota facility, the Williston Herald first reported.


 



