Stop making assumptions about sex bas...

Stop making assumptions about sex based on my appearance

There are 3 comments on the Sydney Morning Herald story from Thursday, titled Stop making assumptions about sex based on my appearance. In it, Sydney Morning Herald reports that:

Some embrace it with a hearty grin. Some flee from it, screaming. And others, after many years of scientific research and health education, still consider it a sexual deviance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Friday
Australians should learn to mind their own business
.
Gay men are the most masculine among men because we don't defile ourselves with women
.
Says so right here:
**********
Revelation 14:4> These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.
.
Revelation 14:5> And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
**********
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Steward

Hockessin, DE

#2 12 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Australians should learn to mind their own business
.
Gay men are the most masculine among men because we don't defile ourselves with women
.
Says so right here:
**********
Revelation 14:4> These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.
.
Revelation 14:5> And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.
**********
You're pansies. Nough said.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
Steward wrote:
<quoted text>
You're pansies. Nough said.
Its not pansies
.
Its 'smooth moves'
.
Our advanced brain design allows 5 times better control of our movements than clunky straight guys
.
We're new and improved
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 12 min Ive got mine back... 2,400
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 min River Tam 23,078
News Some North Carolina officials refuse to perform... (Sep '15) 29 min lides 23
News Trump's staff picks disappoint, alarm minority ... 39 min YIM 455
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 50 min Gays Run the World 25
News Why Can't Gay Men Donate Blood? 1 hr Rainbow Superhero 5
News Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolv... 1 hr Dalton 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr lides 43,519
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC