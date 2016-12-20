There are on the New York Daily News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Stonewall Inn patron faces assault rap for smacking mutual friend. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

A patron was arrested at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, a landmark of the gay rights movement, for smacking a woman during an argument on Christmas Eve, cops said Sunday. Police arrested Oliver Ng, 21, for swatting a friend of a friend in the face at the landmark bar on Christopher St. near Seventh Ave. South Saturday night, officials said.

