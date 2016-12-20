Scotland pays tribute to George Michael as death shocks the world
SCOTS stars from the world of entertainment including Annie Lennox, Lulu and Midge Ure have paid their tributes to George Michael who died on Christmas Day aged 53. The death of the music legend from a suspected heart failure is being treated by police as "unexplained but not suspicious". Michael, who rose to fame as the front man of Wham! and had chart-topping hits including Last Christmas, died peacefully at home, his publicist said.
