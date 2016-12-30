San Diego Gay Man Who Sued Over Public Nudity Arrest Found Dead
There are 1 comment on the Advocate story from 16 hrs ago, titled San Diego Gay Man Who Sued Over Public Nudity Arrest Found Dead. In it, Advocate reports that:
Will Walters, the gay man who sued the San Diego police over his public nudity arrest at the city's Pride celebration in 2011, was found dead in his apartment Wednesday, an apparent suicide. Walters's death came about two weeks after a jury ruled that the city did not discriminate in its enforcement of laws against public nudity, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
#1 9 hrs ago
Guess he got too much attention.
