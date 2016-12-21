Rockettes' liberal defenders still insist on Christian coercion in gay weddings
There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 2 hrs ago, titled Rockettes' liberal defenders still insist on Christian coercion in gay weddings. In it, Washington Times reports that:
The same people who want to crack down on Christian bakers who decline to participate in same-sex wedding ceremonies are defending the conscience rights of Radio City Rockettes dancers who object to performing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Dan Gainor , vice president of business and culture at the Media Research Center, said progressives stand up for freedom of conscience only when it's a progressive conscience on the line.
#1 1 hr ago
Well, they're employees, and as such probably have to sideline their political views.
At the same time, in the real world, everyone understands the fake equivalence here:
The talibangelical bakers are the oppressors, not the people wanting wedding cakes like everyone else can get.
Ill Duce Trump is the oppressor, not the dissenting Rockettes.
The two situations are actually opposites.
