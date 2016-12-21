Richard Hammond Comes Under Fire From...

Richard Hammond Comes Under Fire From Viewers For Gay Ice Cream Joke On 'The Grand Tour'

'The Grand Tour' presenter Richard Hammond has come under fire from viewers, after describing ice cream as a food only for gay people during the latest episode of the Amazon Prime series. Hammond's bizarre comment came during a segment where he chatted with fellow presenters Jeremy Clarkson and James May about a Rolls Royce, in front of a live studio audience.

