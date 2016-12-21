Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's...

Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story of 2016

There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story of 2016. In it, NBC2 News reports that:

There was a collective gasp among the elected officials, first responders and reporters gathered around Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer when he announced that 49 patrons and a gunman were dead from an assault at an Orlando gay nightclub on "Latin Night" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The massacre at Pulse nightclub in June was voted Florida's biggest story of 2016 in an Associated Press poll of the state's newspaper editors.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Christian Taliban

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
That was another sequence of events that made less sense the more closely you looked, although as in all such cases the more closely you look the more elusive you find the information to be.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min Terra Firma 43,453
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 17 min Tre H 4,865
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 56 min Strel 22,956
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 12,462
News Transgender boy barred from Boy Scouts 3 hr Logic Analysis 1
News Israeli TV Bans Public Service Ad Supporting Ga... 3 hr Logic Analysis 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 609
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) Tue Frankie Rizzo 69,480
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC