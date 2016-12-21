Police chief to run office that aids ...

Police chief to run office that aids hate crime probes

There are 3 comments on the The Progress story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Police chief to run office that aids hate crime probes.

Responding to Inauguration Day safety concerns, Washington's interim police chief has taken direct oversight of an office that assists in investigating hate crimes. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Wednesday that the Jan. 20 inauguration has expedited the department's plans to realign its Special Liaison Division units.

Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 Thursday
We have a trolling headline writer.
Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#2 Friday
Some crusading fundamentalist editor has been deleting our gay/friendly comments
.
Its all Putin's fault

Judged:

1

1

Elizabeth1912

Stafford, VA

#3 Friday
Why is this news? MPD is always realigning units and this one goes from a central office to spread over several districts and back again every few years. So what?

Decentralization or Centralization does it really matter?
