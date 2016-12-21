Police chief to run office that aids hate crime probes
Responding to Inauguration Day safety concerns, Washington's interim police chief has taken direct oversight of an office that assists in investigating hate crimes. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a news conference Wednesday that the Jan. 20 inauguration has expedited the department's plans to realign its Special Liaison Division units.
#1 Thursday
We have a trolling headline writer.
#2 Friday
Some crusading fundamentalist editor has been deleting our gay/friendly comments
.
Its all Putin's fault
#3 Friday
Why is this news? MPD is always realigning units and this one goes from a central office to spread over several districts and back again every few years. So what?
Decentralization or Centralization does it really matter?
