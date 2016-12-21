Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple C...

There are 4 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 19 hrs ago, titled Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolve Adoption In Order To Marry. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Nino Esposito, who is now 80, adopted his partner Roland Bosee Jr., 69, in 2012 to legally protect their relationship of nearly a half-century. The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week ruled that such adoptions can be dissolved as long as no one is opposed.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
Why that Nino is almost a cradle robber.

As for the decision, routine adoptions are dissolved quite often, although there's a number of legal hoops for the parents or the kids to go through.

Abrahamanic Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
We like to keep it in the family, fortunately in this case it turned out ok because he was a step son. It wouldn't have mattered either way though.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 6 hrs ago
A father marrying his ex-son?
.
The alt-right fundamentalists will be flapping their right wing over this one
.
Bryan Fischer's republican hair will turn ghost-white

Dalton

Hockessin, DE

#6 1 hr ago
Abrahamanic Religions wrote:
We like to keep it in the family, fortunately in this case it turned out ok because he was a step son. It wouldn't have mattered either way though.
That's the way you Queers roll. I understand that.

