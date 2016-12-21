Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolve Adoption In Order To Marry
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Nino Esposito, who is now 80, adopted his partner Roland Bosee Jr., 69, in 2012 to legally protect their relationship of nearly a half-century. The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week ruled that such adoptions can be dissolved as long as no one is opposed.
#1 18 hrs ago
Why that Nino is almost a cradle robber.
As for the decision, routine adoptions are dissolved quite often, although there's a number of legal hoops for the parents or the kids to go through.
#2 16 hrs ago
We like to keep it in the family, fortunately in this case it turned out ok because he was a step son. It wouldn't have mattered either way though.
#3 6 hrs ago
A father marrying his ex-son?
.
The alt-right fundamentalists will be flapping their right wing over this one
.
Bryan Fischer's republican hair will turn ghost-white
#6 1 hr ago
That's the way you Queers roll. I understand that.
