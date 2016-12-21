There are on the On Top Magazine story from 19 hrs ago, titled Pennsylvania Court Rules Gay Couple Can Dissolve Adoption In Order To Marry. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Nino Esposito, who is now 80, adopted his partner Roland Bosee Jr., 69, in 2012 to legally protect their relationship of nearly a half-century. The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week ruled that such adoptions can be dissolved as long as no one is opposed.

